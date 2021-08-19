Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $253.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.64. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.91.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.