Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded up $19.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $833.96. The stock had a trading volume of 449,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $817.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,432 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.