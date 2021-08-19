Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Trimble by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. 1,882,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,973 shares of company stock worth $15,980,192. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.