Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 30,654,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,030,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

