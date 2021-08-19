Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.52 on Thursday, reaching $673.47. 14,125,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. The stock has a market cap of $666.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $665.21. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

