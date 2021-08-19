Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.35. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

