Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dover by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 10.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $171.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $174.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

