DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Up 13.3%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) shares were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 411,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 266,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

