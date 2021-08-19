DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
DRD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 304,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,048. The company has a market cap of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
