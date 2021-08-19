Drep [new] (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $28.52 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and $1.79 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057092 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00848551 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047737 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104539 BTC.
About Drep [new]
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
Buying and Selling Drep [new]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.
