Drep [new] (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $28.52 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and $1.79 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00848551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104539 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

