DSLA Protocol Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.05 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00872356 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,559,154 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

