DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00028624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010939 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

