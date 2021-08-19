DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00050833 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00027660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010168 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

