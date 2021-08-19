Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 617.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $106.88. 2,345,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,493. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

