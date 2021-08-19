Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.45. 18,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

