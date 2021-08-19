Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 532 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

