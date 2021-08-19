Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equity Residential by 33.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,782 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

