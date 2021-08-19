Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 80,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

