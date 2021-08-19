Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $242.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

