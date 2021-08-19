Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,363,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

MPW opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

