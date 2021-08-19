Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.96 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 141.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of CB opened at $184.47 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

