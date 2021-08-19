Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,810 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.