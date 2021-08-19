Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 775 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.2% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Booking by 31.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,086.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,203.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.