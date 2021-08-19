Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.40 ($51.06).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €42.92 ($50.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of €44.00 ($51.76).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

