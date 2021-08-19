Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.40 ($51.06).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €42.92 ($50.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of €44.00 ($51.76).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

