Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 8% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $56.16 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars.

