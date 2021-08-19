Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 105,407.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 87.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 111.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 119,954 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

