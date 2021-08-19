Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) were down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.35. Approximately 1,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Several research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

