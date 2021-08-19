Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

