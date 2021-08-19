Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

