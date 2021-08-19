EagleX (EGX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $14,834.67 and approximately $58.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

