EagleX Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $15,825.47 and approximately $62.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00143802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00151024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.99 or 0.99879516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.86 or 0.00907941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.33 or 0.06621566 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.