Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.53

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 3054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.88 million and a PE ratio of -18.89.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.