Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,294. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

