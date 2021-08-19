Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.74. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
