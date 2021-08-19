EasyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.58 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00013255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

