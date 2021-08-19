Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

