eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 2,098 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $72.85. 440,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. United Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eBay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in eBay by 3.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 101,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in eBay by 46.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.