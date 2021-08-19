Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.46

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.46 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 28,366 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

