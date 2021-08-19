eBoost Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $109.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00374472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.