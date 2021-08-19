Edgeware (EDG) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Edgeware has a market cap of $54.04 million and $880,242.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00848551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104539 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,378,360,123 coins and its circulating supply is 5,759,542,517 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

