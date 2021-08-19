EDUCare 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.22 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $1.22 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00852805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00104500 BTC.

About EDUCare

EKT is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

