Elastos 1-Day Volume Tops $882,283.00 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $61.06 million and $882,283.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00006963 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006094 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000178 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.