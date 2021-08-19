Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

