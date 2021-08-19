Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0173

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $309.39 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,891,276,596 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

