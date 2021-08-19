Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Up 10.8%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) shares shot up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

