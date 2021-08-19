Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO Acquires $24,840.00 in Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $24,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 9th, David-Alexandre C. Gros acquired 3,000 shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,030.00.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,639. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

