Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 527,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Else Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

