Elysian (ELY) One Day Volume Tops $101,642.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $314,588.32 and $101,642.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00862323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.