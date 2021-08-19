Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $55,974.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,923,258 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

